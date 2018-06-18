Scrapper Lunch Express meal program now underway

The Scrapper Lunch Express summer meal program began Monday, June 4.

The Lunch Express is “a simple mobile food delivery system that brings summer lunches to children via van to areas of underserved children who typically receive free or reduced lunches during the school year,” according to Julie Smith, Nashville School District food services director.

“Summer lunch will be provided at five locations to all children under 18 at no cost,” Smith said.

Lunch will be served through Aug. 3 from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Nashville Primary School.

Breakfast will be served July 23-Aug. 3 from 7:45-8:15 a.m. at primary.

Mobile locations through Aug. 3 include the following:

600 Puryear St. outside Brentwood entrance 10:30-11 a.m.

Dillard Street Apartments 11:05-11:30

Toland Heights Park 11:35 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Mt. Zion Church, 1500 S. Ansley, 12:10-12:40 p.m.

Diamond Lodge Trailer Park 12:45-1:15.

