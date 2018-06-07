Pike County’s Reagan Grubbs ready for Miss Arkansas Pageant

Pike County’s Reagan Grubbs, a contestant in the 2018 Miss Arkansas Pageant after being named Miss Southern Arkansas University, will soon arrive in Little Rock for the competition on June 9.

“I would love to hear your kind words of encouragement and thoughts throughout the week as I embark on the journey of a lifetime!” said Grubbs via Facebook. Grubbs has invited the residents of her home county to send words of encouragement or “whatever your heart desires” to her at the following address: Reagan Grubbs, Southern Arkansas University, DoubleTree Hotel, 424 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 72201.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your kind words, love, and support!” Grubbs said, noting she was feeling blessed. Grubbs, who counts her upbringing in Pike County as an overwhelming positive, will promote her platform of growing future leaders through 4-H.

