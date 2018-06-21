Obituary: Robert Wayne Terwilliger, 52, of Dardanelle

Robert Wayne Terwilliger had his home going to his eternal home with our Lord Jesus on Father’s Day, June 17, 2018. What better day to go home to see your Heavenly Father. He was born Dec. 5, 1965 at Mt. View, Calif.

Wayne was a veteran of the Persian Gulf serving 6 years in the U.S. Army. He was very proud to serve his country but didn’t talk about the war as it was a very difficult time for him.

Wayne became a Christian at an early age but just in the past year had begun a close walk with the Lord, going to church, reading his Bible and loved gospel music. He also loved fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Gina Terwilliger of Russellville; his son Wesley Alan Terwilliger of Nashville and daughter Danielle Terwilliger of Arkadelphia; his parents Bob and Linda Terwilliger of Nashville, Ark. He had four grandsons. Wayne also is survived by one brother Jim Terwilliger of Livermore, Calif.; three sisters Nancy Littman of Texarkana, Texas, Linda Terwilliger of Napa, Calif., Sarah Terwilliger of Rogers, Ark.; three stepchildren, Danielle Bagley of Springdale, Ark., Josh McKinnon of Damascus and Matt McKinnon of Heber Springs. He had 1 step grandson and 2 step granddaughters.

Wayne loved the little church, Bakers Creek Freewill Baptist Church he and Gina attended. He had been mowing the church yard and seemed to enjoy working for the Lord.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Brearley Cemetery in Dardanelle with Bro. Tim Via officiating.

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.

