Obituary: Nina Belle Kirchoff, 94, of Glenwood

Nina Belle Kirchhoff, 94, of Glenwood, died Sunday, June 24, 2018.

She was born Jan. 14, 1924, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of the late Orlyn S. Gaddis and Nina Mae Hiltabiddle Gaddis.

She was a rancher and attended Caddo Gap Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Kirchhoff, Sr.; two brothers, Oliver Orlyn “Bud” Gaddis and Howard Gaddis; and two sisters, Grace Santee and Ruth Collins.

Survivors include: her two sons, Fred Kirchhoff, Jr. and his wife, Faith, and Edward Orlyn Kirchhoff and his wife, Peggy, all of Glenwood; a brother, Frank Gaddis of Texas; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild,

The family will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 30, 2018, in the Caddo Gap Baptist Church with Bro. Dewayne Holloway officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mountain Home Cemetery. Arrangements by Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood. Guest registry is at davis-smith.com.

Like this: Like Loading...