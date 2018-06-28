Obituary: Mike Clark, 69, of Wake Village, Texas

Michael ‘Mike’ Augustus Clark, 69, of Wake Village, Texas, died June 22, 2018.

He was born Feb. 11, 1949, in Nashville, the son of the late Percy A. and Florence Tolleson Clark. He was a retired teacher and coach.

Survivors include: his wife of 40 years, Lisa Turner Clark; a son, Nathan Turner Clark and wife Kelly; a daughter Lauren August Clark; a sister, Cathy Clark Hooker; also grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel in Nash, Texas.

