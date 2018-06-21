Obituary: Mary Faulkner Turner Couch, 73, of Nathan

Mary Faulkner Turner Couch, age 73, of Nathan, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in Little Rock, Ark. She was born on July 14, 1945, in Delight, Ark., the daughter of the late Joseph Terrell and Fern Edith Lamb Faulkner.

Mrs. Couch attended Biggs Chapel in Nathan, Ark. She was employed by Howard County Memorial Hospital as an EMT for many years.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lee Turner; and her beloved husband of thirty-nine and a half years, Derrell Clyde Turner; three brothers, Tommy, Bill, and Joe Faulkner; an infant sister, Elizabeth Ann Faulkner.

Survivors include: her husband, Bill Couch of Nathan, Ark.; one daughter, Teresa Turner Logan (Gregg) of Flora, Miss.; one son, Steven Derrell Turner (Kathy) of McCaskill, Ark.; one stepson, Kevin Couch (Michelle) of Nathan, Ark.; one stepdaughter Melissa Collins (Mark) of Sweet Home, Ark.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Janice Hill of Billstown, Ark.; and an honorary granddaughter, Nicole Griffin, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m, Friday, June 15, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 16, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Matthew Miller and Bro. Al Terrell officiating, burial to follow in Restland Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Pallbearers: James Faulkner, Jerry Faulkner, Randy Hill, Cliff Womack, Kirk Bell, Skip Bell. Honorary Pallbearer: Jarrett Faulkner.

