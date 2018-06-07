Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Burrus, 78, of Mineral Springs

Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Burrus, 78 of Mineral Springs, Ark., formerly of Booneville, Miss., died Thursday, May 31, 2018.

She was born at home on Sept. 18, 1939 near Baldwin, Miss., the daughter of the late Errett and Ella Cornelius Barnes.

She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs, and was a member of the Sunshine Club.

During her career she served as the bank manager for Peoples Bank and Trust of Booneville, Miss.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Barnes.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Burrus of Farmington, Ark., and Mark Burrus of Bryant; a sister, Judy Perry of Southaven, Miss.; also granddaughters, and friends at ‘The Village’ in Mineral Springs.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Mineral Springs Cemetery with Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Arrangements were by Latimer Funeral Home.

