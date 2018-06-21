Obituary: Malvin Henry, 80, of Rosston

Malvin Henry, 80, of Rosston, died Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Prescott.

He was born Dec. 31, 1937, to the late Pete Henry and Willie Mae Gulley.

He was employed at Hope Brickyard, and was a member and Trustee at oak Grove Baptist church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Henry, a brother, Fred gulley, and three sisters, Fannie Mae Young, Zannie Mae Gulley and Annie Mae Gulley-Parker.

Survivors include: six daughters, Shirley Gulley, Doris Evans, Janice henry, Carmel Henry, Geneive Henry, all of Rosston, ad Etta Evans of Houston, Texas; four sons, Clifton Henry, Terry Henry both of Rosston, Ronnie Henry of Bluff City, and Kenneth Henry of Little Rock; sisters, Opal Jean Ingram of Rosston, Marie Gray of Texarkana, and Bobbie Fletcher of Dallas; brothers, Charles Lee, James Edward Gulley, both of Hope, and Lee Edward Gulley of Prescott; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 11-3 Friday, June 22 at McFadden & Hitchye Memorial Chapel in Hope. Funeral services were Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Rosston, with Rev. L.C. Gilliam and Rev. Patrick Gulley officiating. Burial followed in New Salem Cemetery in Rosston.

Like this: Like Loading...