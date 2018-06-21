Obituary: Lloyd Charles Crabtree, 67, of Murfreesboro

Lloyd Charles Crabtree, 67, of Murfreesboro died June 16, 2018.

He was born in Placerville, Calif., to the late J.D. and Louella Turnboo Crabtree. He was a retired truckdriver and mechanic.

Survivors include: his wife of over 44 years, Della V. Free Crabtree of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Rebecca Meredith of Nashville, and Charley Howard of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Debbie Miller of Murfreesboro and Sherley Stanford of Rusk, Texas; three brothers, Alvin Wayne Crabtree, Clay Crabtree, and Robert Crabtree, all of Murfreesboro; also, grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced later. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

