Obituary: Kenneth Upton, 71, of Nashville

Kenneth Upton, 71, of Nashville died May 28, 2018.

He was born April 3, 1947 in Lockesburg to the late Merry H. and Ruby Boone Upton.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Marlyn Upton.

Survivors include: his wife, Charlene Reames Upton of Nashville; a son, Shane Upton, and two stepsons, Corie Reames and Cody Toups, all of Nashville; a daughter, Tami Standard of Nashville; two brothers, David Upton of Lead Hill, Ark., and Gary Upton of Nashville; two sisters, Elizabeth (Susie) Reedish of Belt, Mont., and Philip Bishop of Newman Lake, Wash.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 9, at Cross Point Cowboy Church with Bro. Brian Adair officiating.

A memorial ride will be held in Upton’s honor June 9 at 1 p.m. Riders will meet at the Howard County Library in Nashville.

