Obituary: Judy Lee Evans Gilbert, 67, of Nashville

Judy Lee Evans Gilbert, age 67 of Nashville, Ark., went to her eternal home on Friday, June 8, 2018, peacefully.

She was born Feb. 28, 1951 in Lubbock, Texas, to the late Arbalee and Doris Eleuse Clemmons Evans.

Judy was of the Church of Christ faith and was well known in the area as the owner of The Cut Above hair studio. She also owned and operated Judy’s School of Cosmetology for several years. She was a licensed LPN and started RN school, having to quit due to health issues. She loved traveling, taking cruises and riding 4-wheelers. But after all of this, her greatest achievement were her children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her grandparents, Ola and Leonard Clemmons.

Her survivors include: her best friend and husband for over 47 years, John Gilbert of Nashville; two children, Derrick Kropf and husband Kenny of Nashville, and Ryan Gilbert and wife Candice of Nashville; one sister, Doris Gray of Saratoga; four grandchildren, Brittney Gilbert, Colton Gilbert, Gage and Hayden Kropf; one great-grandchild, Adalynn Ackley; Also, a large host of other family and friends.

Graveside services were Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 4 p.m. at County Line Cemetery with Robert Peek officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in her memory. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...