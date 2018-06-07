Obituary: Joy Simpson, 92

Joy Simpson, age 92, passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018. She was born Jan. 6, 1926 in San Benito, Texas, and grew up along the Texas/Louisiana Gulf coast. She graduated from high school in Weslaco, Texas, went to Edinberg Junior College and worked as a bookkeeper. She then attended Scott and White Nursing School in Temple, Texas, and graduated as a registered nurse in 1949. She entered the USAF in 1950, training at Keesler AFB, Miss., and served at Furstenfeldbruck Air Base, Germany, from 1951 – 1952. Upon returning to the United States, Joy worked at the VA hospital in Houston, Texas, where she met and married Travis Simpson on June 5, 1954.

She made many moves as an Air Force wife and mother. She created a home for her family in Denver, Colo.; Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan; Orlando, Fla.; Lubbock, Texas; Washington, DC; Albuquerque, N.M.; and back to Lubbock, Texas, in 1971. Joy was active at Christ Lutheran Church with the Altar Guild, making Braille Bibles, sewing quilts and teaching Sunday School. She volunteered at Neighborhood House and with the Red Cross.

Joy was a woman of faith; wonderful wife and mother, a joyful grandmother, and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed opening her home to friends and family! Her children remember her as a model of generosity and one who encouraged learning music, reading, writing, and art.

Those left behind to cherish Joy’s memory are: 4 children – Vicki Sweetman, Leslie (& Larry) Olson, Travis (& Carol) Simpson, Scott (& Milagros Simpson); 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren; her brother – Earnest & his family in Denver, Colo.

The family would like to thank all the loving caregivers that have been a part of our lives in the recent years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lutheran World Relief, The Travis Simpson Scholarship Fund at Texas Tech University, or the USO.

Visitation began at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church. Interment followed at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Like this: Like Loading...