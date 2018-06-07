Obituary: Jean Ball Tomlin, 80, of McCaskill

Mrs. Jean Ball Tomlin, age 80 of McCaskill, Ark,., passed away, Thursday, May 31, 2018 at her home in McCaskill. She was born in Florence, Ariz., on Aug. 11, 1937 to Minuard Rowland and Mattie Harper Ball.

Jean grew up in Nashville, Arkansas and was a true girl of the 50’s, she loved “old time Rock and Roll” and dancing. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. After high school she attended Henderson State Teacher’s College (now Henderson State University) in Arkadelphia and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Elementary Education. That same year she met and married the love of her life, Jim Tomlin and became a mother the following year.

The family of five moved to McCaskill, Ark., in 1974 and Jean became a member of Pleasant Springs Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a faithful member. She played the piano for the church and loved to attend “singings.”

Jean retired from teaching from Hope Public Schools after many years. Nothing thrilled her more than to see one of her former students. She and Jim were able to go on several trips and enjoyed retirement together. She was an amazing “Granny” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was the “best” peanut butter and jelly sandwich maker in the world.

Jean exemplified what it means to be a “virtuous woman” and her life was and inspiration and example of what it means to be a true Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Minuard and Mattie Ball, her husband, Jim Tomlin and her father and mother-in-law Amzie and Bessie Tomlin.

Survivors include: two sons, Beau Tomlin and Jason Tomlin both of McCaskill; one daughter, Rebecca Tomlin of McCaskill; two grandsons, Keith Calhoun (Tasha) of Hope and Gage Dillard of Rosston; five grand-daughters, Haley Hinton (Jarrod) of Blevins, Madeline Tomlin of McCaskill, Miranda Tomlin (Matthew) of Texarkana, Grace Langston of McCaskill and Emily Tomlin (John) of Texarkana; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation was Sunday, June 3, 2018 between 6:00 and 8:00 pm at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest Funeral Home, 1001 South Main in Hope.

Funeral service was 10 a.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018 at Pleasant Springs Missionary Baptist Church in McCaskill with Bro. Jerrod Hendry officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery in McCaskill. Arrangements are with BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie BRAZZEL, Director. Online registry: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com

Like this: Like Loading...