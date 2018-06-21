Obituary: Ira Douglas Manley, 76, of Nashville

Ira Douglas Manley, 76, of Nashville, died June 19, 2018 in Nashville.

He was born May 16, 1942, in Mineral Springs, the son of the late Ira and Janett Teague Manley.

He was a member of the Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Faye Manley, and a sister, Dehrondia Fugitt.

Survivors include: a son, Terry Manley of Nashville; a daughter, Myra Manning and husband Mike of Nashville; a sister Phyllis Bates; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, with Bro. Billy Sanders officiating. Burial followed County Line Cemetery. Arrangements were by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

