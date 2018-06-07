Obituary: Helen Janette Walls, 78, of Murfreesboro

Helen Janette Walls, 78, of Murfreesboro, died Monday, May 28, 2018 in Hot Springs.

She was born May 2, 1940, in Sims, Ark., the daughter of the late John Denson and Josie Janette Cox Beggs.

She was a member of Biggs Chapel Methodist Church in Nathan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Walls; four brothers, Carl, Lloyd, J.R., and Lester Ray Beggs; four sisters, Aline McEuen, Mary Gorman, Alma Hatton, and Rachel Neal.

Survivors include: a son Leland Wright and wife, Debbie, of Nashville; a daughter, Joyce Scoggins of Hot Springs; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 31, at Murfreesboro Cemetery, with Bro. Al Terrel officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Send an online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com.

