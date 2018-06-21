Obituary: Florence Lorene Welch, 89, of Mineral Springs

Florence Lorene Welch, 89 of Mineral Springs, died Sunday, June 10, 2018 ,in Longview, Texas.

She was born March 20, 1929 in Rush Springs, Okla., the daughter of the late Georgia Hazel Walker and the late George Orland Davidson.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Townshend.

Survivors include her husband: William Welch of Marshall, Texas; three daughters, Carol Cranny, Dona Humphrey, and Jackie Reese; two step-daughters, Glenda Bennett and Roxanne Hardin Lee; three step-sons, Bill David Welch, Mike Welch and Joe Lee Hardin 3rd.; a sister, Melva Geare; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at noon, Tuesday, June 12, at Sardis Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...