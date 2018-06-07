Obituary: Etta Easley Teeter, 81, of Delight

Etta Easley Teeter, 81, of Delight, died June 4, 2018 in Arkadelphia.

She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in New Mexico, the daughter of the late Tom and Angie Fulcher Easley.

She was a member of the Delight Cross Roads Assembly of God.

Survivors include: her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Teeter of Delight; two sons, Sheldon Teeter and wife Karen of Murfreesboro, and Chris Teeter and wife Debra of Delight; a brother, Howel Easley of Delight; also a granddaughter and great-grandson.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, at First Assembly of God in Delight, with Bro. Danny Eckert officiating. Burial followed in Delight Cemetery. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

