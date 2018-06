Edward Wayne “Ole Man” Fizer, Sr., 61, of Nashville died Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

He was born Oct. 7, 1956, in Bossier City, La., to the late Aaron Fizer and Annie Bell Jackson.

He was a timber company worker.

Survivors include: children, Orlando Dosia, Felicia Fizer, Christina Fizer, Edward Fizer Jr., Karen Fizer and Jacqueline Fizer; a sister, and brothers; also grandchildren.

Funeral arrangeents by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, Hope.

