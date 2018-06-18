Obituary: Dorothy Ellen Turner Ward, 71, of Dierks

Dorothy Ellen Turner Ward, 71, of Dierks, died June 5, 2018 in her home.

She was born July 16, 1946, to the late Cecil and Hazel Turner.

Survivors include: her husband, Thomas Ward; children Cecilia Sewell and husband James of Coushatta, La., Dorothy Stokes and husband Jimmy of Coushatta, La., Jimmy Ward and wife Rita of Dierks, Beverly Parsons and husband Michael of Newhope, Jerry Ward of Dierks, and Dustin Ward of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Friday, June 8, 2018 in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Bryan Adair officiating. Burial followed at Fellowship Cemetery.

