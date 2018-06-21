Obituary: Bobby Gene Turner, 83, of Murfreesboro

Bobby Gene Turner, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born on Aug. 31, 1934 in Kirby, Ark., the son of the late Terrell and Carnell Merritt Turner.

Mr. Turner was a member of the First Christian Church in Murfreesboro, Ark. He was employed by the United States Corp of Engineers as a facilities manager.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Clarine Barnes Turner, and two grandsons, Joshua Turner and Ricky Mattison Jr., and a great-grandson, Gabriel Turner.

Survivors include: his wife, Lola Mitchell Turner of Murfreesboro, Ark.; two sons, Rickey Turner (Kathy) of Hope, Ark., and Dr. Darwin Turner (Sheryl) of Murfreesboro, Ark.; two daughters, Vickie Murphy (Joe) of Alexander, Ark., and Kim Smith (Will) of Wagoner, Okla.; two brothers, Curtis Turner Sr. (Mary) of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Glen Turner (Myrna) of Stamps, Ark.; one sister, Cleta Cooper (Gary) of Murfreesboro, Ark.; step-children Alice Burgess (Marvin) of Hopper, Ark., Dr. Keith Mitchell (Karen) of De Queen, Ark. and Darrell Mitchell (Connie) of Alpine, Ark.; grandchildren Heather Grabin, Ashli Walker (Rob), Katie Landis, Brittany Whaley (Chase), Emily Smith, Alex Smith, Olivia Turner, Kristina Turner, David Haney (Lacey), Jennifer James (Quincey); great-grandchildren Lindsey Baugher, Abigail Grabin, Isabella Landis, and Delta Whaley; a great-great grandson, Asher Baugher; step-grandchildren Crystal Holt, Sandra Pierce (Thomas), Marsha Burgess, Tabitha Ochoa (E.O.), Alisha Mitchell, Erin Mitchell, J.C. Mitchell (Emily), Krista Mitchell, Abigail Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell, as well as several great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 20, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 21, at First Christian Church in Murfreesboro, with Bro Mike Turner and Darwin Turner officiating. Burial followed in Murfreesboro Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

