Obituary: Bettie Eloise Kesterson Runnels, 76, of Nashville

Bettie Eloise Kesterson Runnels, age 76 went to her eternal home on Monday, June 4, 2018 in Nashville. She was born May 7, 1942 in Umpire, Ark., to the late Ruben and Elma Porter Kesterson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Missionary Baptist Faith. Bettie loved sewing, cooking and really spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had spent many hours researching and tracing her family’s genealogy, which was important to her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; the love of her life, her husband John Delbert Runnels on March 30, 2007. They had been married for over 48 years at the time of his death. Also preceding her were two sons, John A. and Roger A. Runnels; two brothers, Garland and Arlin Kesterson; and a sister, Evalynn Brown.

Her survivors include: her children, Kevin and wife Kim Runnels of Texarkana, Ark., Rene and husband Al Cantu of Texarkana, Sheila Diane and husband Jim Venable of Center Point, Ark., and Timothy Michael and wife Terry Runnels of Center Point, Ark.

Twenty-five grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, as well as a large host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Graveside services were Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Fellowship Cemetery with Bro. Wesley Blankenship officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

The family received friends Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home of Sheila and Jim Venable.

