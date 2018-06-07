Obituary: Barbara Ellen Roberts, 93, of Newhope

Barbara Ellen Roberts, 93, longtime resident of Newhope, and more recently of Rogers, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 4, 2018. She was born on Nov. 3, 1924 in Bingen, Ark., to Mattie and John Webb.

Barbara was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Newhope. She served as U.S. Postmaster for Newhope for 25 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping and especially visiting with friends and neighbors. Barbara’s love of life, friends and her community shone through in all her endeavors. She was a proud resident of Pike County and her friendliness and force of personality left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Charles Roberts, as well as her parents and sister.

Barbara is survived by her son, Lynn and his wife, Dianne, of Rogers; two granddaughters, Sena and Leslie (Andrew); and great-granddaughter, Alexandra.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of House of Three Lagrand Living and Hospice of North Arkansas, whose unique approach to senior care brought comfort during Barbara’s last months and days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Liberty Cemetery Fund, Newhope, or Hospice of North Arkansas.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood. The funeral service will be on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Newhope with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery.

