Obituaries: Mary Eileen Thompson Jamison, 83, of Nashville

Mary Eileen Thompson Jamison, 83, died June 2, 2018 at her home in Nashville, Ark., surrounded by her family. She was born on June 13, 1934 to the late Floyd and Vada Thompson in Bingen, Ark. Eileen was married to the late Billy Jamison for 49 years.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Betty Thompson and Peggy Martin, her brother Jack Thompson, two children, William Randall Jamison and Maria Caroline Jamison, and two sons-in -aw, Stanley Allen Neece and Kendyl Dean Hosey.

Eileen attended Bingen and Nashville schools where she was a talented basketball player. She always said that she could outrun all of the boys. Her love for reading began at her home where she was often found on a tree stump reading a book. It was a love and passion in her life until her illness kept her from it. But she would say, “Reading always took me places where I couldn’t go myself.”

Eileen was a devoted member of the Sunset Church of Christ for many years. She was very active in developing and serving on the board at The Howard County Children’s Center, was the Howard County Treasurer for 22 years, and was a member of the Nashville Rotary. Eileen had many fond memories serving the people of Howard County and shared her stories. Later she went to work at the Arkansas Legislature and then for the Upper Southwest Regional Solid Waste Management District where she retired. She lived her life serving people.

Eileen made friends easily and loved people. She will be remembered for her story telling and humorous personality.

Eileen is survived by her daughters Candace Ann Jamison, Mary Suzy Pounds (husband Ronny Allen Pounds), Rebecca Gayle Hosey all of Nashville Ark., and son John Paul Jamison (wife Nicole Bell Jamison) of Fort Smith, Ark. Her granddaughters are Kenan Jordan (husband John Jordan), Amanda Crowell, Amber Cole, Lauren Jamison, Tyler Matthews (husband Adam Matthews), Kara Turner (husband Clay Turner), Olivia Jamison and grandsons Andrew Jamison, Zachary Pounds (wife Chei Pounds) Will Jamison, as well as several great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Monday, June 4, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home from 5-7. The funeral service was Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Sunset Church of Christ at 2:00. Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

