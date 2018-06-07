NPD looking for help identifying ATM thief

The following is the press release and photo released by the Nashville Police Deprtment:

On June 1, 2018 at approximately 3:45 P.M. a technician was working on the ATM at the Regions Branch on 4th St. in Nashville, AR. A black male approached the ATM and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM. The suspect fled the area on foot, and got into a vehicle believed to be a Nissan Rogue. The suspect never spoke to the technician or showed a weapon. The suspect was wearing a hoodie covering his face. Through video evidence the attached pictures show the suspect vehicle, and the suspect responsible for the crime. The vehicle is believed to be a Nissan Rogue.

If anyone knows the identity of the person they may contact the Investigator Larry Marion with the Nashville Police Department at the number or email below.

Investigator Larry Marion

Nashville Police Department

870-845-3434

