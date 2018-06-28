NHS cheerleaders earn camp honors

HOT SPRINGS – The Scrapper cheerleaders brought home a host of awards from the NCA Hot Springs Performance Camp June 1-4.
Four of the cheerleaders were named All-Americans, including Macie Goff, Addy Harmon, Julianne Futrell and Braven Warren. Futrell was named Top Gun Jumper and was asked to try out for the NCA camp staff.
Other awards include the following:
Fourteen All-American nominees
FOUR Superior ribbons
NCA National Bid
Herkie Award
Technical Excellence in our Pyramid Award
Most Improved
Sharp for Sophia Award
Stunt Safe Award
Second place in the JAM!
“These girls really impressed me the whole time at camp,” Coach Erin Askew said. “They have a great work ethic, awesome attitudes, and a mindset for winning. For only being together as a team and with me as their new coach for two weeks – these girls rocked!”