Nashville team earns state trap shooting title

By Tara Hathcoat

Special to the News-Leader

“The Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program (AYSSP) aims to bring the joy of the outdoors and the rewards of safely learning to shoot to young Arkansans.” — It has certainly done that for the Junior Scrapper Trap team.

Sixteen shooters started practicing in February of this year to form the four squads that make up the 2018 Junior Scrapper Trap Team. While official practices were only held two days per week, many of the shooters spent much more time than that, along with most Saturdays, at Rick Evans Grandview Prairie trap range. The team also entered and placed in most of the local fund-raiser competitions this season, winning many of them. When it was time to compete in the regional competition in May, Squad 2 placed 5th, qualifying them for the state competition. Squad 1 won the regional competition with a score of 116/125, the highest score of all four regions.

This is the second time that a Nashville Junior

team has won regional competition.

The team met again in Jacksonville for the state competition on June 1st. Squad 2 had a disappointing 1st round, losing to Westside by only three birds. They showed the true meaning of team spirit though, and spent the rest of the day behind their other teammates, supporting and cheering them on! After five rounds and defeating as many teams, even scoring a squad record, Nashville Scrapper Trap Squad 1 was announced as the 2018 AYSSP state champions. The first in Scrapper Trap history. More importantly, they were kind, humble, and supportive to everyone around them. They met every opponent outside the range with a handshake or pat on the back to congratulate them on their effort and success. No matter what trophy they come home with, that attitude makes them winners! The hard work, dedication, time, and money of the shooters, their families, and supporters had paid off. Congratulations to you all!

Tanner Harris shot a perfect score at the regional competition. That accomplishment earned him a spot with only 5 others, out of 1,778 registered shooters, to compete at the state competition for the title, Champion of Champions. Tanner wasn’t the last man standing that day but he walked off the range with his head held high, into the large crowd of supporters and friends that were in attendance.

