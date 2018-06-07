Murfreesboro Rattler Band Awards

Participation Certificates
* 7th Grade Beginning Band
* HS Band – Division 1 rated Drum Major, Percussion, Guard/Division 2 Overall
* Section Leaders
* Pep Band
* Winterguard – Superior Rated Group, 9 Superior Rated Solos, 3-1st place Solos, 6 Runner up Solos, 1st place duet, 5 superior solos at Nationals, superior rated duet at Nationals, 4th place soloist/3rd place soloist/2 National Champions.
* All Region Participants
* Solo/Ensemble Participants (6 Superior & 1 Excellent Medals received)
Overall Awards
Most Improved Flute – Belle Plyler
Outstanding Flute – Bethany Jones
Most Improved Clarinet – Kenzie Epperly
Outstanding Clarinet – Emily Reed
New Member Sax – Esmeralda Martinez
Most Improved Sax – Graci Cross
Outstanding Sax – Chloe Keys
New Member Trumpet – Madison Campbell
Most Improved Trumpet – Loryn Williams
Outstanding Trumpet – Mallorie Stivers
New Member Low Brass – Chesney Self
Most Improved Low Brass – Emily Allensworth
Outstanding Low Brass – Jackson Manlove
New Member Percussion – Morgan Supko
Most Improved Percussion – Emily Hill
Outstanding Percussion – Lainee Stone
Most Improved Auxiliary – Kailee Backus
Outstanding Auxiliary – Callie Johnson
Outstanding New Member- Chloe Keys
Outstanding Band Member- Jackson Manlove
Outstanding Section Leader – Mallorie Stivers
Directors Award- JaLeisa Hicks, Hannah Gilbert
Patrick S. Gilmore – Kaitlynn Hunn
John Philip Sousa – Elizabeth Hernandez
7th Grade Band
Flute: Ava Manley, Dani Synco
Clarinet: Kaitlynn O’Connor
Sax: Zoe McMillian, Elizabeth Downey
Trumpet: Keagen Baker, Kayla Moore, Izzy Mauldin, Landen Mounts
Trombone: Kallie Jones, Garren Bailey
Baritone: Owen White, Cooper Johnson, Jocelynn Ziegler
Percussion: Darby Allmon, Renika Gordwin, Dusty Lee
2017 High School Rattler Marching Band
*Denotes Section Leaders
Flute: Kaitlynn Hunn*, Britney Cornwell*, Lea Terrell, Belle Plyler, Bethany Jones, Kyleigh Jackson, Kayli Oxner
Clarinet: JaLeisa Hicks*, Kylie Randolph, Britney Cornwell* Adrianna Laurent*, Matia Teel, Raegan Spillers, Emily Reed, Kelsie Self, Kenzie Epperly
Sax: Kylie Randolph, Chloe Keys, Emeralda Martinez, Graci Cross
Trumpet: Courtney Vaught*, Kaylee Huie, Mallorie Stivers*, Fancy Keys, Megan Rowton, Loryn Williams, Kanyon Byers, Madison Campbell, Kamryn Taylor
Trombone: Jaden Self*, Anthony Hill, Erin Lamb
Baritone: Emily Allensworth, Jackson Manlove
Tuba: Austin Mussett*, Chesney Self
Percussion: Alyssa Keys*, Samuel Corson, Landen Hill, Kyla Jackson, Lillian Supko, Montana Fugitt, Lainee Stone, Morgan Supko, Skylar Bostic, Emily Hill, Gavin Rawls
Auxiliary: Shyanne Kinder*, Mary Grace Balch*, Hannah Gilbert, Brittany Laurent, Callie Johnson
Majorette: Kailee Backus
Drum Major: Elizabeth Hernandez
Pep Band
Britney Cornwell, Belle Plyler, Adrianna Laurent, Kenzie Epperly, Chloe Keys, Esmeralda Martinez, Mallorie Stivers, Kaylee Huie, Hannah Gilbert, Mary Grace Balch, Madison Campbell, Loryn Williams, Jaden Self, Erin Lamb, Anthony Hill, Jackson Manlove, Emily Allensworth, Austin Mussett, Chesney Self, Alyssa Keys, Lillian Supko, Morgan Supko, Montana Fuggit, Dusty Lee
Winterguard
Kamryn Taylor, Megan Rowton, Madison Campbell, Emily Reed, Kenzie Epperly, Chloe Keys, Kyleigh Jackson, Lillian Supko, Kelsie Self, Loryn Williams, Kyla Jackson, Erin Lamb, Chesney Self, Hannah Gilbert, Mary Grace Balch, Callie Johnson, Mallorie Stivers, Brittany Laurent, Peyton Keys
Solo/Ensemble
Elizabeth Hernandez, Kaitlynn Hunn, Mallorie Stivers, Chloe Keys, Jackson Manlove