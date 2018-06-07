    Murfreesboro Rattler Band Awards

    Participation Certificates

    * 7th Grade Beginning Band

    * HS Band – Division 1 rated Drum Major, Percussion, Guard/Division 2 Overall

    * Section Leaders

    * Pep Band

    * Winterguard – Superior Rated Group, 9 Superior Rated Solos, 3-1st place Solos, 6 Runner up Solos, 1st place duet, 5 superior solos at Nationals, superior rated duet at Nationals, 4th place soloist/3rd place soloist/2 National Champions.

    * All Region Participants

    * Solo/Ensemble Participants (6 Superior & 1 Excellent Medals received)

    Overall Awards

    Most Improved Flute – Belle Plyler

    Outstanding Flute – Bethany Jones

    Most Improved Clarinet – Kenzie Epperly

    Outstanding Clarinet – Emily Reed

    New Member Sax – Esmeralda Martinez

    Most Improved Sax – Graci Cross

    Outstanding Sax – Chloe Keys

    New Member Trumpet – Madison Campbell

    Most Improved Trumpet – Loryn Williams

    Outstanding Trumpet – Mallorie Stivers

    New Member Low Brass – Chesney Self

    Most Improved Low Brass – Emily Allensworth

    Outstanding Low Brass – Jackson Manlove

    New Member Percussion – Morgan Supko

    Most Improved Percussion – Emily Hill

    Outstanding Percussion – Lainee Stone

    Most Improved Auxiliary – Kailee Backus

    Outstanding Auxiliary – Callie Johnson

    Outstanding New Member- Chloe Keys

    Outstanding Band Member- Jackson Manlove

    Outstanding Section Leader – Mallorie Stivers

    Directors Award- JaLeisa Hicks, Hannah Gilbert

    Patrick S. Gilmore – Kaitlynn Hunn

    John Philip Sousa – Elizabeth Hernandez

    7th Grade Band

    Flute: Ava Manley, Dani Synco

    Clarinet: Kaitlynn O’Connor

    Sax: Zoe McMillian, Elizabeth Downey

    Trumpet: Keagen Baker, Kayla Moore, Izzy Mauldin, Landen Mounts

    Trombone: Kallie Jones, Garren Bailey

    Baritone: Owen White, Cooper Johnson, Jocelynn Ziegler

    Percussion: Darby Allmon, Renika Gordwin, Dusty Lee

    2017 High School Rattler Marching Band

    *Denotes Section Leaders

    Flute: Kaitlynn Hunn*, Britney Cornwell*, Lea Terrell, Belle Plyler, Bethany Jones, Kyleigh Jackson, Kayli Oxner

    Clarinet: JaLeisa Hicks*, Kylie Randolph, Britney Cornwell* Adrianna Laurent*, Matia Teel, Raegan Spillers, Emily Reed, Kelsie Self, Kenzie Epperly

    Sax: Kylie Randolph, Chloe Keys, Emeralda Martinez, Graci Cross

    Trumpet: Courtney Vaught*, Kaylee Huie, Mallorie Stivers*, Fancy Keys, Megan Rowton, Loryn Williams, Kanyon Byers, Madison Campbell, Kamryn Taylor

    Trombone: Jaden Self*, Anthony Hill, Erin Lamb

    Baritone: Emily Allensworth, Jackson Manlove

    Tuba: Austin Mussett*, Chesney Self

    Percussion: Alyssa Keys*, Samuel Corson, Landen Hill, Kyla Jackson, Lillian Supko, Montana Fugitt, Lainee Stone, Morgan Supko, Skylar Bostic, Emily Hill, Gavin Rawls

    Auxiliary: Shyanne Kinder*, Mary Grace Balch*, Hannah Gilbert, Brittany Laurent, Callie Johnson

    Majorette: Kailee Backus

    Drum Major: Elizabeth Hernandez

    Pep Band

    Britney Cornwell, Belle Plyler, Adrianna Laurent, Kenzie Epperly, Chloe Keys, Esmeralda Martinez, Mallorie Stivers, Kaylee Huie, Hannah Gilbert, Mary Grace Balch, Madison Campbell, Loryn Williams, Jaden Self, Erin Lamb, Anthony Hill, Jackson Manlove, Emily Allensworth, Austin Mussett, Chesney Self, Alyssa Keys, Lillian Supko, Morgan Supko, Montana Fuggit, Dusty Lee

    Winterguard

    Kamryn Taylor, Megan Rowton, Madison Campbell, Emily Reed, Kenzie Epperly, Chloe Keys, Kyleigh Jackson, Lillian Supko, Kelsie Self, Loryn Williams, Kyla Jackson, Erin Lamb, Chesney Self, Hannah Gilbert, Mary Grace Balch, Callie Johnson, Mallorie Stivers, Brittany Laurent, Peyton Keys

    Solo/Ensemble

    Elizabeth Hernandez, Kaitlynn Hunn, Mallorie Stivers, Chloe Keys, Jackson Manlove

