MS school building project on schedule

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Construction on the new K-12 school at Mineral Springs is in the “upper 60 to 70%” done, the construction foreman told the school board Monday night.

Lodie Dixon said that he was still comfortable with the expected November completion date.

He gave the board a rundown of the construction stages of the buildings going up across the street from the school cafeteria were the board meeting was held.

In its regular meeting for June, the MS board also heard from Jason Holsclaw, a senior vice president in the public finance department of Stephens, Inc.

He presented a plan for a bond issue to raise $2 million for technical improvements. No action was taken.

The board also heard from school technical specialist Adam West who presented a proposal for the school to use Apple systems. He noted the use of Apple by the Murfreesboro school district.

The board wanted to learn more and delayed any action on the proposal.

The board approved the purchase of a custom bus for Special Ed, and the district will have to pay for approximately half of the $61,250 total cost.

Purchases for the cafeteria, and feeding programs for students. Science textbooks were adopted for K-8.

After an executive session lasting slightly more than an hour, the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of classroom teacher Tandy Ray, and to hire Samantha Young, classroom, and Jacqueline Shurden, Special Ed.

Present were board members Dorothy Vaughn, Zemeria Newton, Ray Hawkins, Mike Erwin, Jamie Jackson and board chairman William Dixon. Also present were Superintendent Thelma Forte and financial officer Frankie Tollett.

