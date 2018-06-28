Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Saudi Driving Tips

SEMANTICS. Last week, women for the first time could legally drive automobiles in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Women CAN drive? Women MAY drive? I’ll let you decide. I think it should be MAY.

Saudi Arabia was the last country on the face of the earth that prohibited women from driving.

Let me just say another thing I admire about Saudi Arabia: Committing a J-Turn will get you beheaded by the Good Manners Police.

That’s right, driving rules in Saudi Arabia give new meaning to the phrase, “Off with his head!”

Since the first violator was ‘punished’ in the town square, there have been no J-Turns noticed.

I’m about to give up ever being deputized as a lawful J-Turn Enforcement Officer, and I’m thinking about becoming an undercover J-Turn Deputy. Still, that might require the mayor to swear me in. For the life of me I cannot understand why he is dragging his feet so!

MAY THE FORCE be with you. Comrade President Trump recently announced interest in creating a ‘Space Force,’ giving America an official military presence in outer space. It would be a whole new branch of service: Navy, Air Force,Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Space.

This week, the Roosians have announced that they are building a ‘laser cannon’ which they promise will be used to peacefully blast bits of space debris into smithereens. According to an article at livescience.com, there are more than a half-million pieces of old space stuff in orbit around the Earth. Those are all at least marble-sized, and an estimated 20,000 of them are as big or bigger than a softball. They are whizzing along at 17,500 mph and even the little bitty ones could do a lot of damage to some other spacecraft.

Now, the Roosians promise that their laser cannon will only be used to make space travel safer.

Honest, they weren’t even THINKING about using it on the U.S. Space Force or our spy satellites. Neither the Roosians, nor our commander-in-chief would speak an untruth. Right?

GOOD MANNERS.

And that reminds me, I am not a big fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president’s spokesperson, but she should not have been treated that way by that little restaurant in Virginia. There’s no reason to be so rude or un-civil. If you didn’t know, the restaurant asked her to leave because they didn’t like President Trump.

And the president didn’t need to react by making disparaging comments about the restaurant, particularly since his famous Florida resort restaurant has apparently had many sanitation ‘hits.’ He should have just ignored the booting of Ms. Sanders from the restaurant, because then a lot of people would have stood up for her and said that she shouldn’t have been treated that way.

And let’s go further. That California lady representative from the other side of the aisle should close her yap, too. She denies encouraging people to confront Trump staffers in public places, but unfortunately for her the lying media caught her on tape. This is why President Trump found some traction to ‘drain the swamp.’

What I would like to see is the President of the United States treat everyone with dignity and respect, EVEN if he or his office isn’t treated with dignity and respect. Let’s start at the top and improve downward. This is America. Let’s take the high road.

BY THE TIME you read this, I will have either helped the Hogs win a national championship in baseball, or I will have given in to temptation and watched a part of a game, thus dooming the team to a loss.

It’s lonely at the top (that’s a clever saying I just made up), but I am willing to give up watching the Razorbacks play if that sacrifice will help them win a game.

I spare no effort to keep the title “World’s #1 Fair Weather Fan.” Just ask Burt Bulemia.

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: A day without sunshine is like night.

WORD GAMES. The twins: One or The Other. I know, I know, these names have run here already. But now someone tells me that the ‘correct’ name of the second twin should be spelled different. One or T’Other. I don’t get it.

HE SAID: “If your ego starts out, ‘I am important, I am big, I am special,’ you’re in for some disappointments when you look around at what we’ve discovered about the universe. No, you’re not big. No, you’re not. You’re small in time and in space. And you have this frail vessel called the human body that’s limited on Earth.” Neil deGrasse Tyson, astronomer

SHE SAID: “I learned a long time ago that some people would rather die than forgive. It’s a strange truth, but forgiveness is a painful and difficult process. It’s not something that happens overnight. It’s an evolution of the heart.” Sue Monk Kidd, nurse, teacher and novelist

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

