Let It Ring: WWI committee wants bells ringing 11 a.m. on 11/11/18 to commemorate war’s end

The Arkansas WWI Centennial Commemoration Committee is calling on people and organizations around the state to ring bells 11 times at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 11, to celebrate the end of World War I and to remember the millions who fought, suffered and died in what was hoped to be “The War to End All Wars.”

Anyone wishing to participate can send the name of their organization and the address at which the memorial bell-ringing will take place to info@arkansaspreservation.org and their information will be added to the WWI Committee’s website.

For more information, send an email to the address above or call (501) 324-9886.

