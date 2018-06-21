Howard County pageant to benefit fair association

The time and site will be announced later, but a Miss Howard County Pageant is planned for Sept. 15, here.

Entry forms are available at the Nashville Chamber of Commerce office.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Howard County Fair Association, according to pageant organizer Suzy Powell. The winner automatically advances to the state fair pageant in Little Rock, and runners-up will advance to the Southwest District Livestock Fair pageant in Hope.

For more information call Suzy Powell, (870) 703-5758.

