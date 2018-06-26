Fireworks June 30 at Lake Greeson

The annual holiday fireworks display on Lake Greeson will be held Saturday, June 30, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Greeson Field Office.

The fireworks display, courtesy of the David and Debbie Haak family, will take place at nightfall. The display is launched from a dock near the Cowhide Cove home sites where the Haaks have a home.

The best vantage points for non-boaters to view the display include the Beacon Hill Overlook, Swaha Landing, the swimming beach in the dam recreational area as well as points in the Pikeville and Buckhorn areas of the lake.

