There will be a firefighter fundraiser for the Daisy Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, June 30 at the Daisy State Park playground.

The even will be held from 5-10 p.m. and will feature food, a live performance from the band Silver Smoke and kids’ games.

The cost for the hamburger or hot dog meal will be $5.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

All funds raised will be used to buy need equipment for the DVFD firefighters.

Like this: Like Loading...