Drawdown benefit for UAC Colts basketball

The University of Arkansas Cossatot Foundation will host a drawdown benefit for the UA Cossatot Colts Basketball Team Friday, July 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium, 128 E. Main, Lockesburg.

Money raised will fund team travel and athletic gear.

Only 120 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $100 each and allow the holder two steak dinners and a chance to win $5,000.

Ticket purchases and donations are tax deductible.

At a drawdown, tickets are drawn out of the bingo cage one at a time until one ticket is left.

That winning ticket is worth $5,000. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the event to win.

The new UA Cossatot Colts logo and basketball jerseys will be revealed at this event.

The UA Cossatot Foundation, Men’s Colts Basketball team members, Coach Warren Bane and UAC staff will host the event.

UA Cossatot Chancellor Steve Cole and Ed 88 Station Manager and DJ Loren Hinton will emcee the drawdown.

For tickets or additional information, contact Dustin Roberts at (870) 584-1172 or droberts@cccua.edu.

An event page is also posted on the UA Cossatot Foundation’s Facebook page.

“We are excited to see basketball at UA Cossatot in the historic gym. This will be a fun event, and you never know who will win $5,000,” said UA Cossatot Chancellor Steve Cole.

