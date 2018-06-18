Home Breaking News Dierks High School 2017-2018 Athletic Awards

Dierks High School 2017-2018 Athletic Awards

Dierks High School

Athletic Awards

2017-2018

Outlaw Basketball

Grant Strasner: All-Region, Free Throw Award

Jarrett Fox: All-District, Rebound Award

Blake Bradshaw: Hustle Award, Leadership Award, Team MVP

Blayn Turner: Defense Award, Three Point Award, Steals Award

Zane Cox: Assist Award

Cameron Pugh: Sixth Man Award

Aaron Stokes: Most Improved

Lady Outlaw Basketball

Ashton Alexander: All-District, All-Region, Best Free Throw Percentage

Gabby Strasner: All-District, Most Steals

Jaycee Runnels: Hustle Award, Defensive Player Award

Halle Mounts: Most Assists

Delaney Eckert: Most Rebounds

Kennedy Boeckman: Coach’s Award

Jacy White: Coach’s Award

Gracie Thomas: Most Improved

DHS Golf

Josh Downing: District Low Score

Allison Strasner: District Low Score

Outlaw Football

Darin Plowman: Larry Reel Award

Brayden Kirby: Danny Miller Award, Outstanding Back

Jarret Fox: Outstanding Defensive Back

Cameron Pugh: Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Brian Burk: Outstanding Defensive Lineman

Grant Strasner: Outstanding Special Teams

Outlaw Baseball

Blayn Turner: All-State, All-District, All-State Nominee, All-State Tournament Team, Outlaw Leadership Award

Zane Cox: All-State, All-District

Grant Strasner: All-State, All-Star Nominee, Outlaw Baseball

All-Around MVP

Blake Bradshaw: All-District, All-Star Nominee, Top Newcomer

Jarrett Fox: All-District

Jace Jackson: All-District Honorable Mention

John Cothren: Most Improved

Lady Outlaw Softball

Delaney Eckert: All-State, All-District

Lexi Simmons: All-State, All-District, All-Star Nominee

Halle Mounts: All-State Honorable Mention, All-District, All-State Tournament Team

Madison Burgess: All-State Honorable Mention, Golden Glove Award

Jaycee Runnels: All-District

Macy Eckert: All-District Honorable Mention

Breanna Mounts: All-District Honorable Mention

Kynsie Hill: All-District Honorable Mention

Annaliese Stamps: Team Player Award

Emily Glass: Most Improved

Outlaw Track

Brian Burk: Outstanding Thrower

Austin Alexander: Outstanding Sprinter

Joseph Hutchison: Outstanding Distance Runner

Lady Outlaw Track

Alyssa Adams: Outstanding Thrower

Abigail Garner: Outstanding Sprinter

Kaitlyn Angel: Outstanding Distance Runner

Cheerleading

Abigail Garner: All-American

Program Awards

Brayden Kirby: Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award, Steve Martin

Heart of An Outlaw Award, Drew Walston Award

Destiny Nutt: Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award

Blake Bradshaw: Mr. Outlaw

Lexi Simmons: Miss Outlaw, Drew Walston Award

