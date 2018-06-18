Dierks High School 2017-2018 Athletic Awards

Dierks High School
Athletic Awards
2017-2018
Outlaw Basketball
Grant Strasner: All-Region, Free Throw Award
Jarrett Fox: All-District, Rebound Award
Blake Bradshaw: Hustle Award, Leadership Award, Team MVP
Blayn Turner: Defense Award, Three Point Award, Steals Award
Zane Cox: Assist Award
Cameron Pugh: Sixth Man Award
Aaron Stokes: Most Improved
Lady Outlaw Basketball
Ashton Alexander: All-District, All-Region, Best Free Throw Percentage
Gabby Strasner: All-District, Most Steals
Jaycee Runnels: Hustle Award, Defensive Player Award
Halle Mounts: Most Assists
Delaney Eckert: Most Rebounds
Kennedy Boeckman: Coach’s Award
Jacy White: Coach’s Award
Gracie Thomas: Most Improved
DHS Golf
Josh Downing: District Low Score
Allison Strasner: District Low Score
Outlaw Football
Darin Plowman: Larry Reel Award
Brayden Kirby: Danny Miller Award, Outstanding Back
Jarret Fox: Outstanding Defensive Back
Cameron Pugh: Outstanding Offensive Lineman
Brian Burk: Outstanding Defensive Lineman
Grant Strasner: Outstanding Special Teams
Outlaw Baseball
Blayn Turner: All-State, All-District, All-State Nominee, All-State Tournament Team, Outlaw Leadership Award
Zane Cox: All-State, All-District
Grant Strasner: All-State, All-Star Nominee, Outlaw Baseball
All-Around MVP
Blake Bradshaw: All-District, All-Star Nominee, Top Newcomer
Jarrett Fox: All-District
Jace Jackson: All-District Honorable Mention
John Cothren: Most Improved
Lady Outlaw Softball
Delaney Eckert: All-State, All-District
Lexi Simmons: All-State, All-District, All-Star Nominee
Halle Mounts: All-State Honorable Mention, All-District, All-State Tournament Team
Madison Burgess: All-State Honorable Mention, Golden Glove Award
Jaycee Runnels: All-District
Macy Eckert: All-District Honorable Mention
Breanna Mounts: All-District Honorable Mention
Kynsie Hill: All-District Honorable Mention
Annaliese Stamps: Team Player Award
Emily Glass: Most Improved
Outlaw Track
Brian Burk: Outstanding Thrower
Austin Alexander: Outstanding Sprinter
Joseph Hutchison: Outstanding Distance Runner
Lady Outlaw Track
Alyssa Adams: Outstanding Thrower
Abigail Garner: Outstanding Sprinter
Kaitlyn Angel: Outstanding Distance Runner
Cheerleading
Abigail Garner: All-American
Program Awards
Brayden Kirby: Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award, Steve Martin
Heart of An Outlaw Award, Drew Walston Award
Destiny Nutt: Edna Cox Scholar Athlete Award
Blake Bradshaw: Mr. Outlaw
Lexi Simmons: Miss Outlaw, Drew Walston Award