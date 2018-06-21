    Daisy State Park & Millwood State Park activities

    By
    Nashville News Leader
    -
    42
    0
    SHARE

    Daisy State Park

    The following are the activities scheduled at Daisy State Park:

    Thursday, June 21

    9-11 a.m.

    Scenic Lake Tour

    Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-13, under 6 free

    3-4:30 p.m.

    Dutch Oven

    Cooking Demonstration

    Sign up at the visitor center by 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24. Meeting place: Interpretive Center. Admission: $2 adults, children 6 and under free

    Friday, June 22

    9-11 a.m.

    Scenic Lake Tour

    Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-13, under 6 free

    2:30-3 p.m.

    Discovering

    Arkansas’s Snakes

    Meeting place: Visitor Center. Admission: Free

    4:30-5 p.m.

    Be An Explorer

    Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free

    Saturday, June 23

    2:30-3 p.m.

    Critter Crunch

    Meeting place: Visitor Center. Admission: Free

    3:30-4 p.m.

    Birding 101

    Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free

    7:30-9 p.m.

    Sunset Kayak Tour

    Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $14 adults, $7 children with adult in tandem

    Sunday, June 24

    5-6:30 p.m.

    Dutch Oven

    Cooking Demonstration

    Meeting place: Interpretive Center. Admission: $2 adults, children 6 and under free

    8-8:30 p.m.

    “Bat” to Square One:

    An Introduction to Bats

    Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free

     

    Millwood State Park

    The following are the activities scheduled at Millwood State Park:

    Friday, June 22:

    Microscopic Myhem

    5:30- 6:15 p.m.

    Meet at the day use area near the playground.

    Alligator Antics

    6:45-7:30 p.m.

    Meet at the pavilion across from the marina.

    Owl Prowl

    8:15- 9 p.m.

    Wear hiking shoes and meet at the Visitor Center.

    Saturday, June 23

    Millwood Lake

    Kayak Tour

    8:30-10 a.m.

    Price; Solo Kayaks $6, Tandem Kayaks $9

    Marina: (870) 898-5334

    Turtles of Millwood Lake

    1-2 p.m.

    Meet at area across from campground A.

    Pinecone Bird-feeders

    3-3:45 p.m.

    Meet at the area across from Campground A.

    Sunday, June 24

    Furry Facts

    9-9:30 a.m.

    Meet at the day use area near the playground.

    Plants Strike Back

    11 a.m. – 12 noon

    Meet at the trailhead parking lot.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR