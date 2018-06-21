Daisy State Park & Millwood State Park activities

Daisy State Park

The following are the activities scheduled at Daisy State Park:

Thursday, June 21

9-11 a.m.

Scenic Lake Tour

Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-13, under 6 free

3-4:30 p.m.

Dutch Oven

Cooking Demonstration

Sign up at the visitor center by 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24. Meeting place: Interpretive Center. Admission: $2 adults, children 6 and under free

Friday, June 22

9-11 a.m.

Scenic Lake Tour

Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-13, under 6 free

2:30-3 p.m.

Discovering

Arkansas’s Snakes

Meeting place: Visitor Center. Admission: Free

4:30-5 p.m.

Be An Explorer

Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free

Saturday, June 23

2:30-3 p.m.

Critter Crunch

Meeting place: Visitor Center. Admission: Free

3:30-4 p.m.

Birding 101

Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free

7:30-9 p.m.

Sunset Kayak Tour

Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $14 adults, $7 children with adult in tandem

Sunday, June 24

5-6:30 p.m.

Dutch Oven

Cooking Demonstration

Meeting place: Interpretive Center. Admission: $2 adults, children 6 and under free

8-8:30 p.m.

“Bat” to Square One:

An Introduction to Bats

Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free

Millwood State Park

The following are the activities scheduled at Millwood State Park:

Friday, June 22:

Microscopic Myhem

5:30- 6:15 p.m.

Meet at the day use area near the playground.

Alligator Antics

6:45-7:30 p.m.

Meet at the pavilion across from the marina.

Owl Prowl

8:15- 9 p.m.

Wear hiking shoes and meet at the Visitor Center.

Saturday, June 23

Millwood Lake

Kayak Tour

8:30-10 a.m.

Price; Solo Kayaks $6, Tandem Kayaks $9

Marina: (870) 898-5334

Turtles of Millwood Lake

1-2 p.m.

Meet at area across from campground A.

Pinecone Bird-feeders

3-3:45 p.m.

Meet at the area across from Campground A.

Sunday, June 24

Furry Facts

9-9:30 a.m.

Meet at the day use area near the playground.

Plants Strike Back

11 a.m. – 12 noon

Meet at the trailhead parking lot.

