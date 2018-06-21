Daisy State Park & Millwood State Park activities

Daisy State Park
The following are the activities scheduled at Daisy State Park:
Thursday, June 21
9-11 a.m.
Scenic Lake Tour
Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-13, under 6 free
3-4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven
Cooking Demonstration
Sign up at the visitor center by 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24. Meeting place: Interpretive Center. Admission: $2 adults, children 6 and under free
Friday, June 22
9-11 a.m.
Scenic Lake Tour
Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-13, under 6 free
2:30-3 p.m.
Discovering
Arkansas’s Snakes
Meeting place: Visitor Center. Admission: Free
4:30-5 p.m.
Be An Explorer
Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free
Saturday, June 23
2:30-3 p.m.
Critter Crunch
Meeting place: Visitor Center. Admission: Free
3:30-4 p.m.
Birding 101
Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free
7:30-9 p.m.
Sunset Kayak Tour
Meeting place: Area E Boat Launch. Admission: $14 adults, $7 children with adult in tandem
Sunday, June 24
5-6:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven
Cooking Demonstration
Meeting place: Interpretive Center. Admission: $2 adults, children 6 and under free
8-8:30 p.m.
“Bat” to Square One:
An Introduction to Bats
Meeting place: Amphitheater. Admission: Free
Millwood State Park
The following are the activities scheduled at Millwood State Park:
Friday, June 22:
Microscopic Myhem
5:30- 6:15 p.m.
Meet at the day use area near the playground.
Alligator Antics
6:45-7:30 p.m.
Meet at the pavilion across from the marina.
Owl Prowl
8:15- 9 p.m.
Wear hiking shoes and meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday, June 23
Millwood Lake
Kayak Tour
8:30-10 a.m.
Price; Solo Kayaks $6, Tandem Kayaks $9
Marina: (870) 898-5334
Turtles of Millwood Lake
1-2 p.m.
Meet at area across from campground A.
Pinecone Bird-feeders
3-3:45 p.m.
Meet at the area across from Campground A.
Sunday, June 24
Furry Facts
9-9:30 a.m.
Meet at the day use area near the playground.
Plants Strike Back
11 a.m. – 12 noon
Meet at the trailhead parking lot.