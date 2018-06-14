ADE to Host My School Info Training Sessions

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education invites educators, students, parents and the public to participate in one of two upcoming in-depth training sessions for the My School Info website.

Launched in , My School Info is an online website that reports school and district data, such as enrollment, testing and financial information. The site allows users to compare schools and districts, analyze trends over multiple years, and view the School Performance Reports and Every Student Succeeds Act School Index report.

Since ADE posted the interactive ESSA School Index reports and school ratings data in April, the number of total website page views has dramatically increased to more than 674,000.

“My School Info continues to evolve to include more data and features that can be used to make informed decisions about education,” Dr. Eric Saunders, ADE’s assistance commissioner for Research and Technology, said. “These upcoming sessions give attendees the opportunity to dig deeper into the system and better understand how to access important data that can guide conversations about education around the state.”

To register to attend one of the free sessions, please click the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-school-info-in-depth-tickets-46671625087 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. , 2018:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-school-info-in-depth-tickets-46671651165 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. , 2018:

Like this: Like Loading...