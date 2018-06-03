3-on-3 hoops tournament on Father’s Day at MHS

The third annual Father’s Day weekend 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place Saturday, June 16 at the Murfreesboro High School gym.

The entry fee is $30 per team and there will be a $1 admission charge. Doors open at 8 a.m. and games begin at 9:00.

Team may have a maximum of four players for the double-elimination bracket tournament. Walk-in teams will be accepted provided sign-up is completed by 9 a.m. the day of the tournament. There will be cash prizes in each division: girls, 13-20 boys and 21 and older boys.

For more information, contact Will at (870) 557-6686 or J.J. at (870) 224-6275.

