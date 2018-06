Alec Pettigrew was named the 2018 Voice of the Rattlers award winner at the Murfreesboro High School graduation ceremony . The award, given in remembrance of the late wordsmith, preacher and Rattler historian Freeman Henderson, is presented annually to the senior who best exemplified the following set of criteria — integrity, strong work ethic, high moral values, community service, activity participation, positive attitude and kindness. He is the son of Ronald and Shelly Pettigrew.

