Unofficial Montgomery County Preferential Primary Election Results May 22

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Early and Absentee Voting and all precincts reported
Local Sales and Use Tax
For 804
Against 559
Jail and Law Facilities Bonds
For 868
Against 506
Republican Primary
U.S. Congress District 4
Representative Bruce Westerman 773
Randy Caldwell 139
Governor
Governor Asa Hutchinson 689
Jan Morgan 257
Secretary of State
State Representative Trevor Drown 292
John Thurston Commissioner of State Lands 576
Democratic Primary
Governor
Jared K. Henderson 204
Leticia Sanders 91
Nonpartisan Judicial
State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Position 3
State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson 464
Judge Kenneth Hixson 326
David Sterling 489