Home Breaking News Unofficial Montgomery County Preferential Primary Election Results May 22

Unofficial Montgomery County Preferential Primary Election Results May 22

By
Montgomery County News
-
680
0
SHARE

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Early and Absentee Voting and all precincts reported

Local Sales and Use Tax

For     804

Against   559

Jail and Law Facilities Bonds

For    868

Against    506

Republican Primary

U.S. Congress District 4

Representative Bruce Westerman   773

Randy Caldwell   139

Governor

Governor Asa Hutchinson    689

Jan Morgan   257

Secretary of State

State Representative Trevor Drown    292

John Thurston Commissioner of State Lands   576

Democratic Primary

Governor

Jared K. Henderson  204

Leticia Sanders  91

Nonpartisan Judicial

State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Position 3

State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson    464

Judge Kenneth Hixson    326

David Sterling    489

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR