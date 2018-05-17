UAC to offer free bilingual computer course

The University of Arkansas Cossatot Center for Student Success will offer a free, bilingual Basic Computer Skills course in three parts on the Nashville Campus.

The first module will be on May 22, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 116 and will teach how to operate computer equipment.

The second module will be in the same location at the same time on June 19, and will cover navigating windows and locating files and programs.

The third module will be offered on July 24, at the same time and place and will introduce students to word processing and using Microsoft Word.

To register, contact UA Cossatot Continuing Education at 870-584-4471 or continuinged@cccua.edu or register online at www.cccua.edu/ContEd.

