Pike County Preferential Primary Election Results May 22

MURFREESBORO — The unofficial results of the county’s May 22 preferential primary elections have been announced by Pike County Clerk Sandy Campbell’s office.

In the Democratic Primary the results were as follows:

Governor — Jared K. Henderson 784, Leticia Sanders 220

Pike County Judge — Judge Dewight Mack 800, Travis Branch 463

Pike County Clerk — Randee Reid 657, Penny R. Lamb 603

Pike County Sheriff/Collector — Travis Hill 730, Randy Lamb 522

In the Republican Primary the results were as follows:

U.S. Congress District 4 — Rep. Bruce Westerman 441, Randy Caldwell 231

Governor — Gov. Asa Hutchinson 360, Jan Morgan 349

Secretary of State — Comm. of State John Thurston 373, State Rep. Trevor Drown 278

Pike County Sheriff/Collector — Roger “Bimbo” Flemens 463, George “Boots” Donaldson 253

In the Nonpartisan election the results were as follows:

State Supreme Court Assoc. Justice Pos. 3 — State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson 687, David Sterling 605, Judge Kenneth Hixson 456

South Pike School Dist. Tax — For 594, Against 492

County Board of Directors South Pike Zone 4 — Steven Conly 120

Centerpoint School Dist. Tax — For 160, Against 130

Kirby School Dist. Tax — For 267, Against 223

School Board of Directors Kirby Position 3 — Lori Fortner 446

Nashville School Dist. Tax — For 2, Against 1

Dierks School Dist. Tax — For 29, Against 48

School Board of Directors Dierks — Jeffery T. Mounts 70

The results will not be official until certified by the Pike County Election Commission.

In all 5,390 registered voters cast a ballot in the Preferential Primaries (1,992 Democrat, 1,275 Republican and 712 non-partisan). That comprises 36.96% of the registered voters in Pike County.

