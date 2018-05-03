Obituary: William Jones III, 73, of Murfreesboro

William “Bill” J. Jones, III, age 73 of Murfreesboro, Ark., went to his eternal home on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at his home in Murfreesboro.

He was born July 23, 1944 in Rahway, New Jersey to the late William J. Jones, II and Margaret Thomson Jones.

He was a retired telephone engineer for Lucent AT&T Phone Company. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. Mr. Jones was of the Methodist Faith. He was a Boy Scout and was very involved in scouting. He had received the Order of The Arrow Award, was a Vigil honor member of Akela Wahinapay Lodge 232. He was the recipient of the George C. Byrd award, the Silver Beaver award and had been assistant Camp Ranger at Camp Pioneer. He also had been Scout Master of Troop 61 in Nashville who had produced 16 Eagle Scouts. He had also as his kids and grandkids grew up coached peewee football, as well as numerous other sports. Mr. Jones had been a faithful member of the band boosters and was an active community leader. He dearly loved following and being involved in his grandkids in their endeavors.

Preceding him in death were his parents; an aunt, Mary Thomson; a brother-in-law, Doug Broome and another Uncle and Aunt, Lyle and Ramona Thomson.

His survivors include the love of his life for over 50 years, Jane White Jones of Murfreesboro; two children, Cindy Willard and husband Mike of Nashville, and Greg Jones and wife Shannon of Cabot, Ark.; two sisters, Jan Broome and Barbara Richards, both of Belton, S.C.; a brother, David Jones of Califon, N.L.; four grandchildren, Chris Willard, Garrett Willard, Danica Jones and Sierra Harrell; Honorary Grandchildren Hunter and Hanna White, Madison Humphrey, Brook White, Jase and Hannah Kuykendall and Kason and Kameron Willard, as well as a larger host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Services were Monday, April 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Nashville with James Harris officiating. Interment followed in Avery’s Chapel Cemetery near McCaskill under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

