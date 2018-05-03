Obituary: William Holbrook, 73, of New Boston, Texas

William “Bill” Holbrook, 73, of New Boston, Texas, formerly of Nashville, died Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Texarkana.

He was born July 30, 1944 in Nashville to the late D.L. and Virginia Hutchinson Holbrook. He was retired detective and former owner of Holbrook Packing. He was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ.

Survivors include: the mother of his son, Patricia Holbrook, and one son, Terry Holbrook and wife Deanne Holbrook of Springdale; two brothers, Charles Derrall Holbrook of Philadelphia, Pa., and Thomas Eugene Holbrook of Louisiana; also a grandchild and great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 2 p.m at Nashville Funeral Home with Ronald Gilbert officiating. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

