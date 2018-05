Thomas Neal Howell, 67, of Antoine, died April 28, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Violet Nolan Howell, and one brother, Roy Howell of Hot Springs, Ark.

Survivors include: one sister-in-law Doris Howell of Hot Springs, Ark.; an uncle, Roland Nolan of Conway, Ark.; two aunts, Ester Marie Nolan of Delight and May Byers of Murfreesboro; a niece and nephews.

Graveside services will be at the Antoine Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

