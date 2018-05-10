Obituary: Thalia “Sam” Leland Blake, 75, of Abilene, Texas

Thalia “Sam” Leland Blake of Abilene, Texas, passed from this life after a brief time at Hospice of Abilene on May 3, 2018 at the age of 75. Sam was born on Aug. 4, 1942 in Ardmore, Okla., to Vernon Jay and Opal Lee Snyder Leland.

Sam was preceded to Heaven by her grandson, Zachary Blake Goza and her son, Harold Loyd Brooks, Jr.; and is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Gaylon D. Blake; her daughter, Angelina Brooks McCann (Damian) also of Abilene; and grandchild, SPC Alexander McCann (Sophia), currently deployed in South Korea with the United States Army.

Sam was a consummate gardener, craftswoman, artist and needle worker who loved her 5 Pomeranians and spoiled them endlessly, especially her sweet girl Libby. She loved to fish and spend time antiquing with the love of her life, Gaylon, and growing her beautiful flowers. She lived in many places in her unique life and will be missed in all of them, including Oklahoma, California, many years in Arkansas, Lovelady, Texas and most recently in Abilene, Texas where she moved to be near her daughter and son-in-law.

Graveside memorial services were held at Elmwood Memorial Park on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Friends were invited to honor her by bringing favorite flowers as she took such joy in hers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.elmwoodfuneral.com

