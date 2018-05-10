Obituary: Ronald Jerry Winton, 80, of Nashville

Ronald Jerry Winton of Nashville, Ark., age 80, passed from this life at Heritage Care Home in Hot Springs, Ark., on May 2, 2018.

He is survived by a son, Jerry Allen Winton, Nashville, Tenn.; one brother, Dan Winton and one sister,Helen Easley, both of Memphis, Tenn.; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and good friends in Murfreesboro, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer E. Winton and Della Kennedy Winton; one son, Anthony Brian Winton; five brothers, Wayne, Elbert, John, Frank and Bob Winton; two sisters, Mildred Winton and Betty Winton Haberman.

Ronald was born in 1938 in Hillsboro, Tenn. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 until 1962. He traveled and worked at many different jobs and locations across the U.S.A. and retired from Tyson Foods in Nashville, Ark. He loved his family, friends and pets.

Private memorial services are pending.

The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, your choice of local animal shelter or charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Arkansas.

