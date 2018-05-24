Obituary: Phyllis Billingsley Stanton

Phyllis Billingsley Stanton was born on Dec. 21, 1955 in Tupelo, Miss., and passed away on May 14, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Ramie Billingsley of Blue Springs, Miss.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Mike T. Stanton of Saratoga, Ark.; mother, Joan Billingsley of Blue Springs, Miss.; brother, Walter Billingsley (Vanita) of Tupelo, Miss.; sisters, Gwyn Ray (Malcolm) of Horn Lake, Miss., Debbie Fancher of Columbus, Miss., and Lisa Wiggington (Terry) of Tupelo, Miss.; sisters-in-law, Deborah McWatters (Harland) of Ridgefield, Wash., Penny Frazier (Dwayne) of Wenatchee, Wash.; brother-in-law, Rodney Stanton (Dana) of Wenatchee, Wash.; a special nephew, Nash Stanton of Idaho and several more nieces and nephews.

Phyllis graduated from East Union High School in Blue Springs, Miss., and attended Freed Hardeman College in Tennessee where she was a music major. She was the accompanist for many musicians and vocal performers and was the pianist for the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” at Freed-Hardeman.

She taught many private piano students during her career as a music and piano instructor at the school in Saratoga. Phyllis was a gifted musician and loved all types of music from classical, pop, gospel to the Blues. She loved the quote “God gave us music so we could pray without words.” Phyllis was a member of the Southside Church of Christ at Saratoga. Unable to attend in her last days, she would ask her husband, Mike, “Who preached today?”

Donations can be made to the Saratoga Cemetery Fund, c/o 232 Highway 32 West Saratoga, AR 71859.

Visitation was Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until service time of 2:00 p.m. at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest Funeral Home with Garry Stanton officiating. Pallbearers were Shane Lockeby, Jamie Hadaway, Keith Fricks, Tim Erwin, Robert Womack and Joe Corbell. Burial was in Saratoga Cemetery. Arrangements were with BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie BRAZZEL, Director. Online registry: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.

