Obituary: Myrtle “Faye” Williams of Lockesburg

Mrs. Myrtle Faye Geiger-Williams was born Tuesday, July 15, 1958 in Lockesburg,

Ark., to Clenon Geiger and the late Nora Bell Geiger. She was the oldest of sevenchildren. She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age at New Zion Baptist Church where she was a lifelong member.

Faye graduated from Lockesburg High School, in the Class of 1977. Later, she continued her education at Cossatot Vo-Tech College in Nashville, AR. She was married for 39 years to Earl R. Williams and to this union two children were born, LaTasha & Steven.Faye’s greatest joy in life was her kids and grandkids.

She departed this life at the age of 59 on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, with family by her side. She will always be remembered in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by mother, Nora Bell Geiger; sister, Erma Geiger; brother, Steven Geiger; three grandchildren, Kaliea Munn, Demarion Wright & Keonnie Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Earl R. Williams; children, LaTasha (Charles) Wright of Mineral Springs, AR, Steven Williams of Saratoga, AR, Kieliema Porter of Nashville, AR and Ahmad Williams of Nashville, AR; grandchildren, MarQuan Wright, Dhamya Wright, Karie Porter and Asia Munn; father, Clenon Geiger Sr.; brother, CJ (Audrey) Geiger; sisters, Ivorie (Rev. Larry) Clardy, Karen Keener and Florene Geiger-Powell; and a host of nieces, nephews and close relatives. Her special friends were Mary Walker and Teresa Cole.

Public visitation for Mrs. Williams were 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at M&H Memorial Chapel, 411 S. Walnut St., Hope, AR 71801. Homegoing services were Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Saratoga Gymnasium. Officiant: Rev. Larry Clardy & Eulogist: Pastor Ronald Goodloe. Interment: Harmony Cemetery: Saratoga, AR. Funeral services entrusted to: McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises.

