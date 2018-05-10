Obituary: Mary Katherine Allred Powell, 76, of Nashville

Mary Katherine Allred Powell, age 76 of Nashville, went to her eternal home on Monday, April 30, 2018 in Nashville. She was born Dec. 10, 1941 in Osage, Ark., to the late Booker Euclyde Allred and Bessie Grace Smith. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Powell loved her flowers and gardening. She enjoyed doing her gardening along with her husband. She was a lady of perfection, wanting things to be done right. Her first love was her Lord and Savior, but her second love was her family, (wife, mother and grandmother), this was her life.

She was the last of her family, preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Bonnie Mae Collins and Betty Jo Allred; three brothers, Chancie, Johnnie and Troy Allred.

Her survivors include: the love of her life and best friend for 57 years and 12 days, Donnie Powell of Nashville; two children, Shawn Powell and wife, Vicki, of Nashville, and Peggy Powell Friend of Nashville; two grandchildren, Aaron Sanford and Holland Doran and husband James; a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Liberty Cemetery in Alpena, Ark. under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

